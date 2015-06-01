June 1 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Entered into agreement to acquire Cool Group ApS, one of Denmark's suppliers of B2B mobile communication

* Cool Group ApS owns 100 per cent of subsidiaries CoolSMS A/S, Cooltel ApS and Coolsystems ApS

* Says transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2015

* Says enterprise value is 75 million Danish crowns ($11 million) on a cash and debt free basis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8087 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)