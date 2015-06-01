UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 British American Tobacco Plc
* Acquisition
* British American Tobacco to expand its business in central europe
* British American Tobacco to acquire TDR
* Proposed acquisition is subject to a number of anti-trust approvals and Adris shareholder consent.
* Transaction is expected to complete in Oct. 2015.
* Signed an agreement to acquire TDR D.O.O. and other tobacco and retail assets from Adris Grupa D.D. for a total enterprise value of 550 million euro
* Transaction represents a multiple of approximately 12.5 times (based on tdr's financial year ending 31 december 2014 ebitda of approximately eur 44 million).
* As part of transaction bat has committed to keeping TDR's manufacturing facility in Kanfanar, Croatia operational for at least five years following completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources