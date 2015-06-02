June 2 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Says codetermination negotiations in support functions have been concluded, 100 jobs will be reduced

* Says cuts are part of efficiency programme with a target of EUR 50 million in annual cost-savings

* Says expects to attain the full saving target by the end of 2016

* Says significant part of the cost savings will be reached through personnel reductions which may affect up to 420 people in support functions in Finland and Russia during 2015 and 2016