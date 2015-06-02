Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
June 2 Henderson Group Plc :
* To acquire 100 pct of Perennial Fixed Interest Partners Pty Ltd ("PFI") and Perennial Growth Management Pty Ltd ("PGM") from Ioof Holdings Ltd ("ioof") and employee-shareholders of each company
* Has increased its ownership of 90 West Asset Management Pty Ltd ("90 West") from 41 pct to 100 pct
* Two companies have combined assets under management (AUM) of £5.5 billion (A$10.7bn)
* Jcp investment management llc reports a 7.3 percent stake in tandy leather factory inc as of march 13, 2017 - sec filing