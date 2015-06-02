June 2 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* With reference to previously press releases ABGSC sold yesterday 4,039,600 shares to partners as settlement of forward contracts that were previously entered into

* Says shares were sold at an average price of 3.0243 Norwegian crowns per share

* The previously announced prices have been adjusted for dividends, interest changes and earlier settlement of the forward contract Source text for Eikon:

