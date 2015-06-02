June 2 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Intends to acquire a further office property in Frankfurt am Main and to implement a cash capital increase.

* Planned purchase price approx. 92 million euros ($100.74 million)

* Management board believes that purchase agreement will be concluded by end of June 2015

* Cash capital increase planned of up to 150 million euros to finance four transactions announced since April 2015