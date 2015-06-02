Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
June 2 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc
* Potential equity placing
* Today entered into an agreement with trustee of JKX Employee Benefit Trust, under company's existing authority, to enable EBT to subscribe over next twelve months for shares in company
* Subscription would not exceed in total five per cent of company's existing issued share capital
* Not intention of EBT to increase its overall holding in equity of company beyond what is required for purposes of existing approved employee share schemes
* Purpose is to provide additional liquidity to company and enable ebt to have ability to subscribe for additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.