UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 SCA
* SCA issues sek 1.5 bn in the bond market
* SCA has under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program, issued SEK 1.5 billion with a four-year tenor.
* The transaction consists of two tranches: a SEK 900m fixed rate tranche with a yield to maturity of 0.7925% and a SEK 600m floatingrate tranche priced at three-month STIBOR +0.50%
* The purpose of the transactions is to refinance maturing loans. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.