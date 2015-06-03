After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
June 3 Costain Group Plc
* Re contract
* Costain jv awarded a14 improvement scheme contracts by highways england
* Re contract
* Costain jv awarded a14 improvement scheme contracts by highways england
* Following an initial pre-construction phase and subsequent approval to commence construction, joint venture will complete two packages totalling circa £600 million of work. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
* Challenges include lower quality ore, labor relations (Adds quotes from BHP and Rio Tinto; context on Chile copper production)
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)