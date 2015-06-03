June 3 Sectra's Year End report
2014/2015:
* Q4 order bookings 369 mln SEK (265)
* Q4 net sales 268 mln SEK (271)
* Q4 operating profit 42 mln SEK (54)
* May-April order bookings increased 67.5% to sek 1,550.4
million (925.7).
* May-April net sales rose 12.6% to sek 961.4 million (853.8
* May-April operating profit rose 17.3% to sek 150.3 million
(128.1)
* End report 2014/2015: strong order bookings and favorable
earnings
* Says several major long-term customer projects are in
installation phase, which is having a particularly adverse
impact on cash flow
* Says board has decided to propose to annual general
meeting (agm) that SEK 4.50 per share - the same amount as in
the preceding year - be distributed to the shareholders through
a share redemption program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: