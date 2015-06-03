June 3 Pyrolyx AG :

* Capital increase in kind without subscription rights amounting to 104,000 shares

* This will increase share capital from 411,687.00 euros by 104,000.00 euros (ca. 25.3 pct) to 515,687.00 euros ($574,320.61)

* Cash capital increase without subscription rights amounting to up to 39,577 shares

* Cash capital increase without subscription rights at issue price of 103.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)