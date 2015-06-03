UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive's (KA) Driveline business area awarded 24 million euros ($26.78 million) (208 million Norwegian crowns) driveline contract in North America
* Production under contract will start in H2 2017 from Kongsberg Automotive's facility in Nuevo Laredo Mexico
* Says contract has an estimated total value of 24 million euros over 3 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources