June 3 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Hoist Kredit AB (issuer), fully-owned subsidiary of Hoist Finance AB,
announces tender offer directed to holders of SEK denominated bonds, issued by
issuer on December 10, 2013 and maturing on December 18, 2016
* Says issuer is hereby offering to repurchase all outstanding SEK bonds at
a price of 1,022,500 Swedish crowns ($121,474.56) per SEK bond plus accrued and
unpaid interest
* Says period for accepting tender offer runs until June 17, 2015
* Says anticipated settlement day for tender offer is June 23, 2015
* Hoist Kredit also plans to issue additional EUR denominated bonds maturing
on October 2, 2017
* Tap issue will be offered to investors that have accepted tender offer in
an amount not to exceed equivalent amount tendered in SEK bonds
($1 = 8.4174 Swedish crowns)
