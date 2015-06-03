Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 3 Net Mobile AG :
* Positive forecast by management board
* Sees FY 2015 slight decline in sales
* Slight increase in IAV but a considerable rise in 2nd contribution margin is forecasted for FY 2015
* FY 2014 sales increased by 17,646 thousand euros to 122,150 thousand euros ($137.80 million) compared to previous year
* FY 2014 operating results, due to stated reasons, improved by 12,913 thosand euros to -3,306 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)