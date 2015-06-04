June 4 NextEnergy European Solar Utility:

* Announcement of intention to list on Main Market of London Stock Exchange

* IPO by way of a placing and an offer for subscription of ordinary shares

* Targeting a dividend of between three and five euro cents in 2015

* Targeting aggregate returns to investors that equate to a levered IRR of between 10 pct and 12 pct

* Credit Suisse is acting as global co-ordinator and bookrunner