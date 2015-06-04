BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 4 NextEnergy European Solar Utility:
* Announcement of intention to list on Main Market of London Stock Exchange
* IPO by way of a placing and an offer for subscription of ordinary shares
* Targeting a dividend of between three and five euro cents in 2015
* Targeting aggregate returns to investors that equate to a levered IRR of between 10 pct and 12 pct
* Credit Suisse is acting as global co-ordinator and bookrunner Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.