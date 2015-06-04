BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
June 4 (Reuters) -
* The issue was subscribed for SEK 23,148,827
* Genovis rights issue oversubscribed by 63 pct
* Of the total issue volume of 14,563,768 shares, 96 pct were subscribed for with preferential rights
* The rights issue raised about SEK 14.5 million before issue expenses for Genovis (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
* Says its two Sichuan-based pharmaceutical units to be merged into one