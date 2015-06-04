June 4 (Reuters) -

* The issue was subscribed for SEK 23,148,827

* Genovis rights issue oversubscribed by 63 pct

* Of the total issue volume of 14,563,768 shares, 96 pct were subscribed for with preferential rights

* The rights issue raised about SEK 14.5 million before issue expenses for Genovis (Reporting By Simon Johnson)