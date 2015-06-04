June 4 Westgrund AG :

* Announces divestment of Berlin residential units yields profit of 6 million euros ($6.76 million) to Accentro Real Estate AG

* Transaction price of a double digit million euros magnitude exceeds fair value, calculated according to IFRS at end of 2014, by about 20 percent

* From this portfolio, Westgrund AG had generated yearly net rental income of 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)