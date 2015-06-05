June 5 (Reuters) -

* Millicom signs agreement to acquire Zanzibar Telecom

* Says under terms of agreement Millicom will pay total cash consideration of $1 dollar and assume total debt obligations of $74 million

* Says expects EBITDA of Zantel to reach $25 million

* Says agreement allows for an adjustment to total consideration if that target is not reached by end of 2019

* Zantel is leading mobile telecom operator on islands of Zanzibar with 2014 gross revenues of $82 million and 1.7 million subscribers across zanzibar and mainland tanzania

* Says has arranged with a leading international bank, the provision of a $100 million 5-year credit facility for Zantel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)