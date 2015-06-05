June 5 Kungsleden :

* Kungsleden continues to expand with portfolio reaching sek 23 bn

* Says acquires four properties in important growth regions Jönköping and Malmö with a total leasable area of 24,000 sqm to price of msek 385.

* The urban portfolio in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo account for 53 percent of its total property value of 23 bln crowns Link to press release: here