June 10 Flybe Group Plc

* FY pretax loss 35.6 million stg versus 8.1 million stg profit year ago

* FY revenue fell 7.5 percent to 574.1 million stg

* 7.7 m passengers, held in line with previous year as a result of improved load factor

* Q1 2015/16 UK trading @ 31st May 2015 (versus prior year) . 13 pct increase in capacity

* Q1 2015/16 UK trading @ 31st May 2015 (versus prior year) 1.7 pct decrease in passenger revenue per seat

* Summer trading is on track with the additional capacity selling through as planned.

* 3.3 pct increase in passenger revenue per seat to 51.35 pounds(2013/14: £49.70)

* .7 percentage points increase in load factor to 75.2% (2013/14: 69.5%), an annual all-time high