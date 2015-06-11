June 11 Spectrum ASA :

* Says Spectrum vessel has arrived in Mexico and started acquisition of their Mexico Gulf of Mexico 2D campaign, in collaboration with Schlumberger

* Says first phase of acquisition program, named "Mexico Campeche-Yucatan 2D Regional" comprises 12,200 km of regional lines from full 44,000 km program

* Says Fast Track products will be available starting in July with final products available in November

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)