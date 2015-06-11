June 11 Mulberry Group Plc
* Fy revenue fell 9 percent to 148.7 million stg
* Fy pretax profit 1.9 million stg versus 14 million stg
year ago
* Retail sales £109.9 million for year (+1%)
* Expects that wholesale business will stabilise during
current financial year
* Total retail sales for 10 weeks to 6 june were up 17%
(like-for-like +15%)
* Wholesale down 29% to £38.8 million, as expected
* A paris flagship store was opened during april which is
trading encouragingly
* adjusted* profit before tax of £4.5 million (2014: £17.4
million), ahead of expectations;
* Board remains confident of medium term outlook
* Operating costs are expected to increase during current
financial year.
