*Bilia acquires Kaiser Bil's Lexus dealership in Sweden

*Bilia says annual turnover 2014 for Kaiser group was sek 260 m and operating result was sek 9 m.

*The business is conducted at 4 facilities in Stockholm and Malmö and accounts for about 45 per cent of the total sale of Lexus in Sweden.

*The date of possession will be 1 October and the agreement is conditional on approval by the Swedish Competition Authority.

