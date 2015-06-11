BRIEF-Changhong Jiahua seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending results announcement containing final results of co and its units for year ended 31 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 Schibsted :
* Schibsted divests book publishing company Schibsted Forlag AS and ebok.no to the Norwegian book publishing company Forlagshuset Vigmostad & Bjoerke.
* Says transaction will be completed in near future, and will result in an immaterial gain for Schibsted.
* Says parties have agreed not to communicate value of transaction.
* "Schibsted will allocate our resources to developing our position as a global leader in Online classifieds and developing world class digital media houses," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.
* In 2014 Schibsted Forlag and EBOK.NO combined had revenues of around NOK 190 million and an EBITDA of NOK -14 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Seeks trading halt pending results announcement containing final results of co and its units for year ended 31 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The transaction would take the form of an acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops