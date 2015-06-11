June 11 Kesko :

* Kesko oyj : joint real estate investment company of Kesko, AMF Pensionsforsakring and Ilmarinen has been established

* Says real estate deal has been completed, Kesko's EUR 76 million gain on disposal of the sites will be treated as a non-recurring item in Q2

* Says deal will reduce core operating profit for 2015 by about eur 8 million, deal will have an impact of about EUR -0.03 on core EPS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)