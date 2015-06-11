UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 11 Kesko :
* Kesko oyj : joint real estate investment company of Kesko, AMF Pensionsforsakring and Ilmarinen has been established
* Says real estate deal has been completed, Kesko's EUR 76 million gain on disposal of the sites will be treated as a non-recurring item in Q2
* Says deal will reduce core operating profit for 2015 by about eur 8 million, deal will have an impact of about EUR -0.03 on core EPS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.