June 25 Norwegian Energy Company Asa

* Niobe exploration well dry

* The Niobe exploration well has been drilled to target depth without encountering hydrocarbons. The well will now be plugged and abandoned

* Norwegian Energy Company (UK) Ltd, a subsidiary of Norwegian Energy Company ASA, is partner in the licence with a current equity interest of 22.5 per cent