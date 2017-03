June 25 DS Smith Plc

* Final dividend 7.7 penceper share

* Total dividend 11.4 penceper share

* FY revenue £3,820 mln

* Profit before tax £200 mln

* Increase our medium-term margin target by 100 basis points

* Reported revenues reduced by 5 percent due to foreign exchange (FX) translation of non-sterling revenues

* Net debt reduced to £651 million, 1.49x EBITDA

* Adjusted operating profit increased by 17 percent on a constant currency basis to £335 million