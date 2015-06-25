BRIEF-Merrill Lynch restructures leadership - WSJ, citing a memo
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
June 25 Ratos Ab :
* Acquires 70 pct of Speed Group
* The purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of the company amounts to approximately SEK 450m, of which Ratos will provide equity of about SEK 300m
* In 2014, Speed Group sales were SEK 412m with an operating profit (EBITA) of SEK 54m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report