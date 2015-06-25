BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
June 25 Johnson Matthey Plc
* Disposal
* Agrees sale of research chemicals business (Alfa Aesar) for 256 mln stg
* In FY ended March 31 2015 research chemicals business had sales excluding value of precious metals (sales) of 77 million stg
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of 2015 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.