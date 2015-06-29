UPDATE 3-World's top LNG buyers form alliance to push for flexible contracts
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
June 29 Amerisur Resources Plc :
* Acquisition of Petro Dorado South America SA (PDSA), a subsidiary of Petro Dorado Energy Ltd (PDEL)
* Payment to PDEL of a total of $6MM in three instalments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB: * Acquires oil field in Wyoming * Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)