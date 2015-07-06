BRIEF-KPT Industries announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 30 KPT Industries Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/z9aAyK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Klövern AB says acquires a central property in gothenburg for sek 233 million
* Klovern says has also divested leasehold belonging to gothenburg tingstadsvassen 27:2 for sek 25 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantor