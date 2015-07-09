Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 9 Dunelm Group Plc
* Trading statement & appointment of CFO
* Announces that Keith Down, currently chief financial officer of Go-Ahead Group Plc, will succeed david stead as CFO in December.
* David will retire from board in early 2016 following a suitable handover period.
* Total sales grew by 12.1 pct to 200.1 mln stg, with like-for-like ("LFL") sales growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) of 5.8 PCT
* Sees profit before tax for 52 weeks ended 27th June 2015 will be within range of 119 mln stg - 123 mln stg and for 53 weeks ended 4th July 2015
* Sees profit before tax for 53 weeks ended 4th july 2015, within range of 121 mln stg-125 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.