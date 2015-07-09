Saudi Aramco selects Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -sources
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* Skanska says invests usd 281 m, about sek 2.4 billion, in new office building in boston, usa
* Skanska usa building is construction manager for project and will add a contract value of usd 150 m, about sek 1.3 billion, in order bookings for q3
* Construction will start in July 2015 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* VW finance arm eyes bond market return before end-June (Adds CFO comment, detail on bond market return and background)