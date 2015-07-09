July 9 (Reuters) -

* Skanska says invests usd 281 m, about sek 2.4 billion, in new office building in boston, usa

* Skanska usa building is construction manager for project and will add a contract value of usd 150 m, about sek 1.3 billion, in order bookings for q3

* Construction will start in July 2015 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)