BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
July 9 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Successfully completed its capital increase and raises gross proceeds of approximately 101.6 million euros ($112 million)by placing 11,959,948 shares
* Share capital of company will be increased from 50,042,665 euros by 11,959,948 euros to 62,002,613 euros
* Company will realise net proceeds of approximately 98.5 million euros
* Shareholders subscribed for 11,959,948, or 71.7 pct, of shares offered in subscription rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.