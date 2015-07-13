July 13 Sthree Plc

* Interim dividend 4.7 penceper share

* Gross profit up 10 pct year on year ("YoY") or 14 pct on a constant currency basis

* Operating profit increased 68 pct to 14.1 mln stg (H1 2014: 8.4 mln stg) or 79 pct on a constant currency basis

* We ended first half with total headcount of 2,673 up 4 pct YoY (H1 2014: 2,579)

* Trading environment remains positive in majority of our territories

* Outlook for energy remains challenging and foreign exchange continues to be a headwind, group's strong performance overall demonstrates inherent benefits of our well- diversified portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: