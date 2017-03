July 13 Russia's Polymetal :

* Says it has bought 100 pct stake in company holding licence for the Primorskoye silver-gold property located in the Magadan region of Russia

* Says stake bought for initial consideration of $4.5 million payable by issuing 533,301 new company shares

* Says stake bought from Decamor Investments Limited Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)