July 13 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Recommended acquisition of Alent Plc
* Under terms of transaction, each Alent shareholder will be
entitled to receive: for each Alent share: 503 pence in cash
* Transaction values Alent's entire issued and to be issued
share capital at approximately 1,351 million stg
* Have received an irrevocable undertaking from cevian,
largest shareholder in Alent, to elect for partial share
alternative in respect of its entire beneficial holding of
58,432,694 alent shares
* Alent directors intend to recommend unanimously that Alent
shareholders vote in favour of scheme
* A premium of approximately 49 percent. To closing price of
337.7 pence per alent share on 10 July 2015
* A premium of approximately 37 per cent. To volume weighted
average share price of 368.2 pence per alent share over three
month period
* Alent will not pay an interim dividend for six months
ended 30 June 2015
