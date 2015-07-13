July 13 Derwent London Plc

* Acquisition of Aldgate Union

* Derwent London to acquire a major building in Whitechapel for 132 mln stg

* To acquire freehold of Aldgate Union, Whitechapel High Street E1 from Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc ("RBS") for 132 mln stg before costs

* Building will be acquired with vacant possession in December 2015, and at a price that reflects a capital value of 518 pounds per sq ft

* Property is currently occupied by rbs and was comprehensively refurbished in 2008