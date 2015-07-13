July 13 Stockmann :

* Says sales amounted to 129.7 million euros in June 2015.

* Says, excluding Seppala, sales were down by 1.6 percent on previous year at comparable exchange rates.

* Says, excluding Seppala, euro-denominated sales were down by 6.1 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)