July 14 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :

* Achieved during first half-year total revenues of 100 million Swiss francs ($105 million), 13 pct below previous year's period

* H1 operating result before restructuring charges is expected in range of 1 million - 2 million Swiss francs, net result should be even