UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 14 Carillion Plc
* Re contract
* Carillion Alawi awarded contract by BP in Oman worth approximately 80 million stg
* Been awarded a contract by BP to build operational base and accommodation complex for its Khazzan gas project.
* Work on contract is expected to start in Sept. 2015 and is scheduled for completion in mid 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.