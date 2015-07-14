Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
July 14 J.P. Morgan Securities :
* Proposed placing
* Marwyn Value Investors L.P. ("Marwyn") announces that it intends to sell part of its shareholding in Entertainment One
* Disposal will be through an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing of depositary interests representing common shares in eOne
* N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd ("Rothschild") is acting as financial adviser to Marwyn in connection with placing.
* Placing is anticipated to comprise depositary interests representing approximately 26.5 million eOne common shares Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.