UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Atea ASA :
* Enters into outsourcing agreement with Komplett
* Agreement has duration of 5 years and an estimated value of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.62 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1178 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.