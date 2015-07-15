UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :
* Increases sales and earnings in FY 2014/2015
* FY sales grow by 9 pct to circa 5.83 billion euros ($6.41 billion)
* FY adjusted earnings (EBIT) increase to about 445 million euros
* FY adjusted EBIT margin reached 7.6 pct
* CEO says has confidence Hella can build on this foundation in new financial year
* Says full financial figures for financial year 2014/2015 ending on May 31 will be published on Aug. 14 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.