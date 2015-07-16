BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
July 16 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Enters into romidepsin supply agreement enabling advancement of its HIV therapeutic vaccine with Vacc-4x into full scale clinical Phase II
* Says has signed an agreement with Celgene Corporation securing a continued supply of romidepsin (Istodax) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.