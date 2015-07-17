BRIEF-Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate receives subsidy
April 7 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd :
July 17 Aker ASA :
* Q2 net asset value NOK 21.0 billion (NOK 19.1 billion in Q1)
* Q2 pretax result NOK 788 mln (NOK 487 million)
* Per-share net asset value (NAV) amounted to NOK 282 as of 30 June 2015, compared to NOK 264 as per 31 March 2015.
* Investments in listed shares comprised some 73 per cent of the company's assets as per 30 June 2015.
* About 42 per cent of Aker's asset value was associated with the oil and gas sector. Maritime assets represented 24 per cent, seafood and marine biotechnology 14 per cent, cash and liquid fund investments 12 per cent, real estate development 3 per cent, while other assets amounted to 6 per cent.
* Cash holdings rose by NOK 169 million to NOK 3.0 billion in the second quarter, primarily due to the placement of a NOK 1.0 billion bond issue and NOK 354 million received in dividend payments from the portfolio companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)
April 7 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Shipping Minister ML Mandavia at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in Ne
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nanjing Yangzi State-owned Investment Group Co., Ltd. (NYSI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Nanjing Municipality: NYSI's ratings are closely credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Nanjing municipality. Fitch's view is based on full government ownership and hence oversight of NYSI, as