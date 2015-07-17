July 17 (Reuters) -

* Cloetta acquires Locawo B.V. (Lonka)

* The purchase price is SEK 295m in cash

* Lonka's sales amounted to about SEK 300m in 2014 with the Netherlands being the core market, accounting for about half of the sales.

* The Nordic countries and the UK are other important markets, especially within Pick & Mix. Further company coverage: [ CLOEb.ST] (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)