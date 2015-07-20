Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Manz AG
* Says wins new orders with volume of around eur 50 million from consumer electronics industry
* Says new orders underscore continuing positive development in the energy storage segment
* Says some of orders will impact revenues and earnings in current fiscal year of 2015 and some in first half of 2016.
* Says new orders follow on major orders totaling eur 40 million that had already been received at beginning of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order