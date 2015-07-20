July 20 Manz AG

* Says wins new orders with volume of around eur 50 million from consumer electronics industry

* Says new orders underscore continuing positive development in the energy storage segment

* Says some of orders will impact revenues and earnings in current fiscal year of 2015 and some in first half of 2016.

* Says new orders follow on major orders totaling eur 40 million that had already been received at beginning of 2015.