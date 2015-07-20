BRIEF-Genius Brands International anticipate revenue to grow and improve in 2017, compared to fiscal year 2016
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
July 20 MTG
* Says invests In Europe's Largest Multi Channel network Zoomin.TV
* Says has acquired 51 percent of Zoomin.TV
* Says is acquiring shares based on an enterprise value of eur 88 million
* Says Zoomin has generated 36 percent average sales growth over the past 5 years, and 70 percent growth in 2014 alone
