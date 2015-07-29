UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 SHW AG :
* Says sales and EBITDA remain in target range
* H1 sales rose 13.2 percent to 240.1 million euros ($265.48 million)
* Group adjusted EBITDA increased from 19.9 million euros to 23.0 million euros in January to June 2015 period
* Order intake in first six month of 2015 rose year-on-year by 4.3 pct from 220.4 million euros to 230.0 million euros
* Net income for period improved 33.6 pct, or 2.4 million euros, in first half to 9.6 million euros (previous year: 7.2 million euros)
* Now expects group sales in order of 470 million euros(previous forecast: 460 million euros) in FY 2015
* Company continues to expect to reach adjusted EBITDA in order of 46 million euros to 50 million euros in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.